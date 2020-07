Glenda Jackson film to launch PBS’ ‘Masterpiece’ anniversary Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Acclaimed actress Glenda Jackson will launch the 50th season of PBS’ “Masterpiece” drama showcase next year. The film “Elizabeth is Missing,” with Jackson as a woman in search of a vanished friend even as she copes with dementia, will air Jan. 3. It’s based on the Emma Healey novel of the […] 👓 View full article