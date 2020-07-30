10 questions Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook should have been asked

Facebook's Biggest Enemy Is Also An Incredibly Valuable Customer



In an antitrust hearing before Congress on Wednesday, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg spoke about the social platform's biggest 'frenemy': China. Facebook’s apps and websites have been banned in China for more than a decade. However, Gizmodo reports Facebook has spent the past two years quietly engineering backdoors into its ad platform. Such backdoors give Chinese companies seemingly the same tracking and targeting abilities Americans have come to know and loathe.

