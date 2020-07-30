|
10 questions Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook should have been asked
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Bezos, Zuckerberg, Pichai and Cook could have been asked some real, pointed questions with relevance about today or antitrust concerns.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jeff Bezos American engineer, entrepreneur, founder and CEO of Amazon.com, Inc.
Bezos dodges questions at first Congress hearingAmazon CEO Jeff Bezos dodged tough questions related to new evidence the online retailer stifled competition and raised prices on certain products during a House..
USATODAY.com
4 Big Tech CEOs draw scrutiny on Capitol HillFour Big Tech CEOs - Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai of Google and Tim Cook of Apple - are testifying on their companies'..
USATODAY.com
MacKenzie Scott Gives $1.7 Billion to Historically Black Colleges and Other GroupsOne year after pledging to give away most of her fortune, Ms. Scott, an author and the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, announced that she had donated to causes supporting..
NYTimes.com
Sundar Pichai Indian American engineer and business executive
4 Big Tech CEOs getting heat from Congress on competitionFour Big Tech CEOs — Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai of Google and Tim Cook of Apple — are set to answer for their companies'..
WorldNews
Opinion | Why Amazon, Facebook, Google and Apple are Bad for AmericaOn Wednesday, four big tech CEOs — Apple’s Tim Cook, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Google’s Sundar Pichai and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg — will...
WorldNews
Mark Zuckerberg American internet entrepreneur and founder of Facebook
Facebook's Biggest Enemy Is Also An Incredibly Valuable Customer
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published
'We face intense competition' -Facebook CEO
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:46Published
Tim Cook American business executive
Scrutiny approached 'with respect and humility' -Tim Cook
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:07Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this