10 questions Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook should have been asked

USATODAY.com Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Bezos, Zuckerberg, Pichai and Cook could have been asked some real, pointed questions with relevance about today or antitrust concerns.
News video: Big tech CEOs testify on companies' practices

Big tech CEOs testify on companies' practices 01:21

 Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai of Google andTim Cook of Apple are testifying on their companies' practices before Congressin a year-long investigation into market dominance in the industry.

