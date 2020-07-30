Global  
 

Queensland border remains open despite NSW, Victoria outbreaks

Brisbane Times Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
But Queensland health officials are concerned about the level of community transmission in NSW and Premier is ready to shut border if advised.
 'We'll slam border shut,' Queensland warns NSW; Victoria records deadliest weekend; nursing home outbreak becomes one of Victoria's largest. News updates here.
Sydney Morning Herald


