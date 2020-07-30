|
Queensland border remains open despite NSW, Victoria outbreaks
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
But Queensland health officials are concerned about the level of community transmission in NSW and Premier is ready to shut border if advised.
Tablet interactive: Coronavirus outbreak
'We'll slam border shut,' Queensland warns NSW; Victoria records deadliest weekend; nursing home outbreak becomes one of Victoria's largest. News updates here.
Sydney Morning Herald
