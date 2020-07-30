International Friendship Day 2020: Send these WhatsApp messages, quotes, SMS to make your friends feel special

Tower Transit Singapore You've got a friend in b(us)! Anyone remembers folding these hearts using bus tickers for your friends? Tag a frien… https://t.co/GcGqZKtyoG 2 minutes ago Noviendi Makalam RT @indtravel: Download these amazing virtual postcards and send them to your buddies on International Friendship Day! Don't forget to tag… 4 hours ago Nicky RT @quotes_fully: It's International Friendship Day soon! Send these lovely new #quotes and messages to your best friends 😍🥰♥️❤️ https://t.… 9 hours ago Quotesfully It's International Friendship Day soon! Send these lovely new #quotes and messages to your best friends 😍🥰♥️❤️… https://t.co/Ygk2o5h3yQ 10 hours ago Indonesia.Travel Download these amazing virtual postcards and send them to your buddies on International Friendship Day! Don't forge… https://t.co/PZmixKnurj 2 days ago Fizzy Just a heads up that Thursday 30th July is international friendship day, why not treat a pal to one of these gifts https://t.co/vXd4uuQswY 1 week ago