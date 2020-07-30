International Friendship Day 2020: Send these WhatsApp messages, quotes, SMS to make your friends feel special
Thursday, 30 July 2020 () Today the world is celebrating International Friendship Day. Here are some quotes, WhatsApp, Facebook messages that you can send to your friends when you wish them on this day.
On the occasion of International Tiger Day, Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow appealed to people to adopt tigers. Total 11 tigers are present at Wajid Ali's Zoological Garden. "Because of lockdown, we appealed to people to adopt tigers for good cause. Adopting tigers...
watch this adorable Tigers on the International Tiger Day. Beautiful Tigers playing amongst themselves and other Tigers drinking water from a river side. Global Tiger Day is observed every year on July..
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday released the report of the Tiger Census on the eve of International Tiger Day. The event was organised at the National Media Centre in New Delhi...
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:15Published