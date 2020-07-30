|
Domino's Pizza New Zealand drops 'free pizza for Karen' offer after backlash
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
"We wanted to bring a smile to customers," the firm's New Zealand arm said. "We are sorry."
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Domino's Pizza American pizza restaurant chain
New Zealand Island country in the South Pacific
New Zealand suspends Hong Kong extradition treaty over China national security lawCountry is last of the Five Eyes alliance to take action, saying it ‘can no longer trust that Hong Kong’s criminal justice system’ New Zealand has..
WorldNews
New Zealand suspends Hong Kong extradition treatyThe country follows Australia and the UK in its response to China's new national security law.
BBC News
Behrouz Boochani wins freedom in New Zealand but won't stop fighting for other refugeesFormer Manus Island detainee Behrouz Boochani, who was granted a refugee visa on Friday by New Zealand, has spoken out against Australia's treatment of refugees.
SBS
Behrouz Boochani: Refugee author granted asylum in New ZealandBehrouz Boochani was held on Manus Island for six years under Australia's harsh asylum policy.
BBC News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this