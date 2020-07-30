Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Domino's Pizza New Zealand drops 'free pizza for Karen' offer after backlash

BBC News Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
"We wanted to bring a smile to customers," the firm's New Zealand arm said. "We are sorry."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Buzz60 - Published
News video: Free Pizza Giveaway to ‘Karens’ Dropped by Domino’s New Zealand After Backlash!

Free Pizza Giveaway to ‘Karens’ Dropped by Domino’s New Zealand After Backlash! 01:11

 A promotion where “Karen’s” were given free pizza by Domino’s in New Zealand was pulled after getting backlash. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Domino's Pizza Domino's Pizza American pizza restaurant chain


New Zealand New Zealand Island country in the South Pacific

New Zealand suspends Hong Kong extradition treaty over China national security law

 Country is last of the Five Eyes alliance to take action, saying it ‘can no longer trust that Hong Kong’s criminal justice system’ New Zealand has..
WorldNews

New Zealand suspends Hong Kong extradition treaty

 The country follows Australia and the UK in its response to China's new national security law.
BBC News

Behrouz Boochani wins freedom in New Zealand but won't stop fighting for other refugees

 Former Manus Island detainee Behrouz Boochani, who was granted a refugee visa on Friday by New Zealand, has spoken out against Australia's treatment of refugees.
SBS

Behrouz Boochani: Refugee author granted asylum in New Zealand

 Behrouz Boochani was held on Manus Island for six years under Australia's harsh asylum policy.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

New York Pizza Dept Giving Free Pizza to 2020 Graduates [Video]

New York Pizza Dept Giving Free Pizza to 2020 Graduates

The New York Pizza Department in Hixson is doing their part to give back to those who lose their graduations. Each 2020 high school graduate can come to the restaurant and receive a free 12 in cheese..

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished
New Zealand ends its coronavirus-free run [Video]

New Zealand ends its coronavirus-free run

New Zealand said on Tuesday that it has two new cases of the coronavirus, both related to recent travel from the UK, ending a 24-day streak of no new infections in the country. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29Published
New Zealand records two new cases of coronavirus [Video]

New Zealand records two new cases of coronavirus

New Zealand is no longer free from the coronavirus after health officials said they had found two new cases, which they said were imported from recent travel from the United Kingdom. The Ministry of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Domino's Pizza New Zealand drops 'free pizza for Karen' offer after backlash

 "We wanted to bring a smile to customers," the firm's New Zealand arm said. "We are sorry."
BBC News Also reported by •Seattle Times

Super Rugby Aotearoa: Chiefs coach Warren Gatland says New Zealand referees must improve to be recognised internationally

Super Rugby Aotearoa: Chiefs coach Warren Gatland says New Zealand referees must improve to be recognised internationally Chiefs coach Warren Gatland says New Zealand referees must improve to be recognised at the international stage after a recent spate of controversial refereeing...
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Business Confidence Improves Less Than Estimated

 New Zealand business confidence improved less than initially estimated in July, final data from ANZ showed Thursday.
RTTNews Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this