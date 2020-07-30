Domino's Pizza New Zealand drops 'free pizza for Karen' offer after backlash

Country is last of the Five Eyes alliance to take action, saying it ‘can no longer trust that Hong Kong’s criminal justice system’ New Zealand has..

The country follows Australia and the UK in its response to China's new national security law.

Former Manus Island detainee Behrouz Boochani, who was granted a refugee visa on Friday by New Zealand, has spoken out against Australia's treatment of refugees.

New York Pizza Dept Giving Free Pizza to 2020 Graduates



The New York Pizza Department in Hixson is doing their part to give back to those who lose their graduations. Each 2020 high school graduate can come to the restaurant and receive a free 12 in cheese.. Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN Published 3 days ago

New Zealand ends its coronavirus-free run



New Zealand said on Tuesday that it has two new cases of the coronavirus, both related to recent travel from the UK, ending a 24-day streak of no new infections in the country. Emer McCarthy reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:29 Published on June 16, 2020