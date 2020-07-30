Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fugitive financier Jho Low in Macau, say Malaysian police

WorldNews Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Fugitive financier Jho Low in Macau, say Malaysian policeShares A fugitive financier being hunted by Malaysian authorities over his role in the country's multi-billion-dollar 1MDB scandal is hiding in the Chinese territory of Macau, Malaysian police said Wednesday. Low Taek Jho, commonly known as Jho Low, is accused of being the mastermind behind the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jho Low Jho Low Malaysian criminal


Malaysia Malaysia Country in Southeast Asia

Malaysia's ruling coalition stumbles as key ally quits political pact

 By Joseph Sipalan KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - The biggest party in Malaysia's ruling coalition on Thursday said it will withdraw from a political alliance with the..
WorldNews
Malaysia sentences Najib Razak to years in prison [Video]

Malaysia sentences Najib Razak to years in prison

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has been sentenced to serve 12 years in jail after a court in Kuala Lumpur found him guilty of corruption in the first of several cases linked to the alleged theft of billions of dollars from state fund.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 04:36Published
Malaysia's Ex-PM Convicted On Seven Counts [Video]

Malaysia's Ex-PM Convicted On Seven Counts

A Malaysian court has found former Prime Minister Najib Razak guilty. The verdict came in on Tuesday in Najib's first corruption trial over the multibillion-dollar looting of the 1MDB investment fund. According to Newser, the ruling came five months after a new government took power with Najib’s Malay party. Judge Mohamad Nazlan Ghazali said; “I find the accused guilty and convict the accused of all seven charges".

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:30Published
Malaysia's Najib gets 12 years in jail for 1MDB-linked graft case [Video]

Malaysia's Najib gets 12 years in jail for 1MDB-linked graft case

In landmark verdict, Najib Razak becomes the first Malaysian leader to be convicted of corruption.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 05:23Published

Macau Macau Special administrative region of China

Casinos Face New Safety Measures [Video]

Casinos Face New Safety Measures

Wynn Resorts has called on Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak to begin to reopen the Las Vegas Strip in mid- to late May. Wynn’s Macau casinos reopened on Feb. 20 after a mandatory, industry-wide two-week closure. Reuters reports Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox says extensive safety measures will be in place. That is, assuming the state is in line with certain benchmarks around the spread of the coronavirus.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:26Published

1Malaysia Development Berhad 1Malaysia Development Berhad Insolvent development company embroiled in scandals

1MDB: Ex-Malaysia PM Najib Razak gets 12 years in jail

 Kuala Lumpur:Update: Malaysian ex-PM Najib sentenced to 12 years' jail over 1MDB scandal. Earlier report A Malaysia court has ruled former prime minister Najib..
WorldNews

Verdict in first 1MDB case packs risk for Malaysian government

 Shares Whichever way the verdict goes on Tuesday in the first 1MDB corruption trial of Malaysia's former leader Najib Razak, the outcome will be fraught with..
WorldNews

Goldman’s 1MDB Fiasco Nears End With $3.9 Billion Malaysia Pact

 (Bloomberg) — Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has reached a $3.9 billion pact with Malaysia, marking a big step in the Wall Street giant’s efforts to resolve its..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

Buffalo police confused over mayor's executive order to stop low-level arrests [Video]

Buffalo police confused over mayor's executive order to stop low-level arrests

Buffalo police confused over mayor's executive order to stop low-level arrests.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:38Published

Related news from verified sources

British bank NatWest swings to a 2nd-quarter loss of $1.7 billion as income tumbles and impairment charges soar

British bank NatWest swings to a 2nd-quarter loss of $1.7 billion as income tumbles and impairment charges soar ** · *NatWest posted sharply lower profits last quarter as less income and a hefty impairment charge weighed on its business.* · *The British bank's total...
Business Insider Also reported by •CRN

Facebook logs solid growth in Q2, 3.14bn people use its apps

 Read Article Facing ad boycott over its inaction to remove hate speech, Facebook shares surged over 7 per cent after the social network reported net income of...
CRN Also reported by •SeattlePI.comZee NewsSeattle Times

Pandemic sales help Amazon post biggest profit in history

 Read Article Riding on surging online sales during the pandemic as people stayed home, Amazon reported solid second quarter results, registering a 40 per cent...
CRN


Tweets about this