|
Zuckerberg, Pichai, Bezos and Cook lambasted in Big Tech hearing
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Google chief executive Sundar Pichai has been subjected to a withering cross-examination on the search giant's alleged "stealing" of content and assisting of China by the US House of Representatives' antitrust subcommittee. Google boss Mr Pichai, along with Apple leader Tim Cook, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, and Amazon's Jeff Bezos faced the fire of the US Congress in what was dubbed the tech industry's "Big Tobacco moment". Unsurprisingly, US President Donald Trump also kept a keen eye on events. He tweeted: If Congress doesn’t bring fairness to Big Tech, which they should have done years ago, I will do it myself with Executive Orders. In Washington, it has been ALL TALK...
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sundar Pichai Indian American engineer and business executive
10 questions Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook should have been askedBezos, Zuckerberg, Pichai and Cook could have been asked some real, pointed questions with relevance about today or antitrust concerns.
USATODAY.com
Big tech CEOs testify on companies' practices
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published
4 Big Tech CEOs draw scrutiny on Capitol HillFour Big Tech CEOs - Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai of Google and Tim Cook of Apple - are testifying on their companies'..
USATODAY.com
4 Big Tech CEOs getting heat from Congress on competitionFour Big Tech CEOs — Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai of Google and Tim Cook of Apple — are set to answer for their companies'..
WorldNews
Big Tech Label for large technology companies including Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, and Microsoft
Lawmakers, United in Their Ire, Lash Out at Big Tech’s LeadersThe chiefs of Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook faced withering questions from Democrats about anti-competitive practices and from Republicans about..
NYTimes.com
Biased Big Tech algorithms limit our lives and choices. Stop the online discrimination.We would never tolerate age, sex or race discrimination at a grocery store or car lot, but we have allowed it to run rampant in the digital world.
USATODAY.com
Tim Cook American business executive
Scrutiny approached 'with respect and humility' -Tim Cook
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:07Published
United States Congress Legislature of the United States
Virus survivor's bills pile as Senate talks stimulusShe's survived coronavirus and kidney failure but 44-year-old Aisha Brown says medical bills that saved her life are her next battle. She's hoping for relief as..
USATODAY.com
Facebook's Biggest Enemy Is Also An Incredibly Valuable Customer
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published
Reopening Schools: Senator Patty Murray Says Congress Needs to Step UpShe isn’t optimistic that Congress will help schools reopen safely in the fall: “There’s going to be a lot of parents in tears.”
NYTimes.com
Google American technology company
Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon go virtually to Washington: Big Tech CEOs questioned over antitrust concernsBipartisan panel split between questions of fairness to small business, vs. silencing conservative thought
USATODAY.com
Google accused of robbing ideas from other sitesA congressional committee investigating the power of major technology companies accused Google of leveraging its dominant search engine to steal from other..
USATODAY.com
Jeff Bezos American engineer, entrepreneur, founder and CEO of Amazon.com, Inc.
Bezos dodges questions at first Congress hearingAmazon CEO Jeff Bezos dodged tough questions related to new evidence the online retailer stifled competition and raised prices on certain products during a House..
USATODAY.com
Mark Zuckerberg American internet entrepreneur and founder of Facebook
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Obama To Eulogize John Lewis, Clinton and Bush To Attend, Trump Refused
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
Oregon governor: Feds will withdraw from PortlandOregon Gov. Kate Brown says she has reached an agreement with the Trump administration for federal officers to gradually withdraw from downtown Portland where..
USATODAY.com
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized for non-surgical procedureIf Ginsburg were forced to leave the court, President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans would try to expand the court's conservative majority.
USATODAY.com
U.S., Oregon agree to phase out federal agents from Portland(Reuters) – Oregon’s governor on Wednesday said federal tactical police had agreed to withdraw from Portland, though U.S. officials said agents would stay..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this