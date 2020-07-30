Global  
 

Zuckerberg, Pichai, Bezos and Cook lambasted in Big Tech hearing

Thursday, 30 July 2020
Zuckerberg, Pichai, Bezos and Cook lambasted in Big Tech hearingGoogle chief executive Sundar Pichai has been subjected to a withering cross-examination on the search giant's alleged "stealing" of content and assisting of China by the US House of Representatives' antitrust subcommittee. Google boss Mr Pichai, along with Apple leader Tim Cook, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, and Amazon's Jeff Bezos faced the fire of the US Congress in what was dubbed the tech industry's "Big Tobacco moment". Unsurprisingly, US President Donald Trump also kept a keen eye on events. He tweeted: If Congress doesn’t bring fairness to Big Tech, which they should have done years ago, I will do it myself with Executive Orders. In Washington, it has been ALL TALK...
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Need2Know: Big Tech Hearing Delay, Bitcoin Surge & Michelle Obama on Spotify

Need2Know: Big Tech Hearing Delay, Bitcoin Surge & Michelle Obama on Spotify 09:43

 These are the headlines you Need2Know for Monday, July 27, 2020.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sundar Pichai Sundar Pichai Indian American engineer and business executive

10 questions Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook should have been asked

 Bezos, Zuckerberg, Pichai and Cook could have been asked some real, pointed questions with relevance about today or antitrust concerns.
USATODAY.com
Big tech CEOs testify on companies' practices [Video]

Big tech CEOs testify on companies' practices

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai of Google andTim Cook of Apple are testifying on their companies' practices before Congressin a year-long investigation into market dominance in the industry.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published

4 Big Tech CEOs draw scrutiny on Capitol Hill

 Four Big Tech CEOs - Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai of Google and Tim Cook of Apple - are testifying on their companies'..
USATODAY.com

4 Big Tech CEOs getting heat from Congress on competition

 Four Big Tech CEOs — Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai of Google and Tim Cook of Apple — are set to answer for their companies'..
WorldNews

Big Tech Big Tech Label for large technology companies including Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, and Microsoft

Lawmakers, United in Their Ire, Lash Out at Big Tech’s Leaders

 The chiefs of Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook faced withering questions from Democrats about anti-competitive practices and from Republicans about..
NYTimes.com

Biased Big Tech algorithms limit our lives and choices. Stop the online discrimination.

 We would never tolerate age, sex or race discrimination at a grocery store or car lot, but we have allowed it to run rampant in the digital world.
USATODAY.com

Tim Cook Tim Cook American business executive

Scrutiny approached 'with respect and humility' -Tim Cook [Video]

Scrutiny approached 'with respect and humility' -Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook told a congressional hearing featuring the CEOs of four of America's largest tech firms, "I am here today because scrutiny is reasonable and appropriate. We approach this process with respect and humility, but we make no concession on the facts... if Apple is a gatekeeper, what we've done is open the gate wider."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07Published

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

Virus survivor's bills pile as Senate talks stimulus

 She's survived coronavirus and kidney failure but 44-year-old Aisha Brown says medical bills that saved her life are her next battle. She's hoping for relief as..
USATODAY.com
Facebook's Biggest Enemy Is Also An Incredibly Valuable Customer [Video]

Facebook's Biggest Enemy Is Also An Incredibly Valuable Customer

In an antitrust hearing before Congress on Wednesday, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg spoke about the social platform's biggest 'frenemy': China. Facebook’s apps and websites have been banned in China for more than a decade. However, Gizmodo reports Facebook has spent the past two years quietly engineering backdoors into its ad platform. Such backdoors give Chinese companies seemingly the same tracking and targeting abilities Americans have come to know and loathe.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

Reopening Schools: Senator Patty Murray Says Congress Needs to Step Up

 She isn’t optimistic that Congress will help schools reopen safely in the fall: “There’s going to be a lot of parents in tears.”
NYTimes.com

Google Google American technology company

Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon go virtually to Washington: Big Tech CEOs questioned over antitrust concerns

 Bipartisan panel split between questions of fairness to small business, vs. silencing conservative thought
USATODAY.com

Google accused of robbing ideas from other sites

 A congressional committee investigating the power of major technology companies accused Google of leveraging its dominant search engine to steal from other..
USATODAY.com

Jeff Bezos Jeff Bezos American engineer, entrepreneur, founder and CEO of Amazon.com, Inc.

Bezos dodges questions at first Congress hearing

 Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos dodged tough questions related to new evidence the online retailer stifled competition and raised prices on certain products during a House..
USATODAY.com

Mark Zuckerberg Mark Zuckerberg American internet entrepreneur and founder of Facebook


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Obama To Eulogize John Lewis, Clinton and Bush To Attend, Trump Refused [Video]

Obama To Eulogize John Lewis, Clinton and Bush To Attend, Trump Refused

Former President Barack Obama will give the eulogy at US Rep. John Lewis' funeral. The funeral will take place on Thursday, according to reports at CNN. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush will attend the service. Current President Donald Trump said Monday that he wouldn't pay his respects to Lewis. Trump has refused to honor Lewis while he lay in state at the US Capitol or participate in his service.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Oregon governor: Feds will withdraw from Portland

 Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says she has reached an agreement with the Trump administration for federal officers to gradually withdraw from downtown Portland where..
USATODAY.com

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized for non-surgical procedure

 If Ginsburg were forced to leave the court, President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans would try to expand the court's conservative majority.
USATODAY.com

U.S., Oregon agree to phase out federal agents from Portland

 (Reuters) – Oregon’s governor on Wednesday said federal tactical police had agreed to withdraw from Portland, though U.S. officials said agents would stay..
WorldNews

CEOs Of Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Google Face Tough Questions In House Judiciary Antitrust Probe [Video]

CEOs Of Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Google Face Tough Questions In House Judiciary Antitrust Probe

Four CEOs of the biggest and most influential tech companies took the hot seat Wednesday, testifying to lawmakers during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on antitrust issues. Len Ramirez reports...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:55Published
Lawmaker: sellers liken Amazon's platform to 'heroin' [Video]

Lawmaker: sellers liken Amazon's platform to 'heroin'

During a House antitrust hearing on Wednesday, U.S. Representative David Cicilline quoted a third party apparel company's negative description of working with Amazon, saying "Amazon strings you along..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:36Published
'We face intense competition' -Facebook CEO [Video]

'We face intense competition' -Facebook CEO

In his opening remarks during a much-anticipated congressional hearing featuring the CEOs of four of America's largest tech firms, Facebook Inc's Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday defended his company..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:46Published

