|
AMD stock surges to record after outlook contrasts with Intel’s ‘faceplant’
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s stock surged to fresh records Wednesday after the chip company’s strong second quarter and outlook signaled a sea change in the semiconductor market following Intel Corp.’s announced delays of next-generation chips last week. AMD AMD, +12.36% shares rallied more than 12% in early morning trading, opening at $75.50, easily surpassing Monday’s record open of $69.28. Late Tuesday, AMD topped Wall Street estimates on its quarterly results and outlook, boosting a full-year outlook that had been considered optimistic even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Analysts, on...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Advanced Micro Devices American multinational semiconductor company
AMD vows to ship next-generation EPYC ‘Milan’ server CPU by year end nullAMD has reiterated it plans to start shipments of its 3rd Generation EPYC processors for servers in late 2020. The new CPUs are expected to increase..
WorldNews
Intel American semiconductor chip manufacturer
ISI plotting terrorist attack in Ayodhya, J&K in August: Intel reportSources in intelligence agencies revealed on Tuesday that the ISI was training Lashkar and Jaish terrorists in Afghanistan to launch attacks in Jammu and..
DNA
Singaporean Man Acted As Cutout Agent For Chinese Military, Used Americans For Intel
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
Intel's next-generation 7nm chips delayed until 2022Chip-makers try to miniaturise their technology and processes so that they can pack more transistors on to a single silicon chip. Doing so typically creates..
WorldNews
Intel chip delay forces shift to using more outside factories, shares dropIntel Corp said on Thursday its new...
WorldNews
Wall Street Street in Manhattan, New York
Wall Street rallies as Fed keeps rates pinned at record lowNEW YORK — Wall Street rallied on Wednesday, and the S&P 500 climbed 1.2% for its best day in two weeks after the Federal Reserve kept the accelerator floored..
WorldNews
AMC Theatres, Universal Pictures Forge Historic Deal Allowing Theatrical Releases to Debut on Premium VOD | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:27Published
Shopify Crushes Q2 Expectations
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:29Published
US stocks fall as traders eye earnings, Covid-19 relief packageNew York, July 29 : Wall Street’s major indexes dropped on Tuesday, as investors digested a slew of disappointing earnings reports and eyed the debate over a..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this