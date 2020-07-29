AMD stock surges to record after outlook contrasts with Intel’s ‘faceplant’ Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.'s stock surged to fresh records Wednesday after the chip company's strong second quarter and outlook signaled a sea change in the semiconductor market following Intel Corp.'s announced delays of next-generation chips last week. AMD AMD, +12.36% shares rallied more than 12% in early morning trading, opening at $75.50, easily surpassing Monday's record open of $69.28. Late Tuesday, AMD topped Wall Street estimates on its quarterly results and outlook, boosting a full-year outlook that had been considered optimistic even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Analysts, on...


