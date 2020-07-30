|
New research suggests COVID-19 can spread via aerosol transmission -- and might affect tall people more
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
A new survey has found more evidence to suggest that people can become infected with COVID-19 through aerosol transmission, which could be prevented by wearing a mask. Carried out by data scientists in the UK, Norway, and the US, the study is one of the first to investigate which personal and work-related factors can lead to COVID-19 transmission. After surveying 2,000 people in...
|
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Norway European country
Polar Bear Cub Waves As Post-Lockdown Visitors Return to Svalbard
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
Work begins to unearth Norway's first Viking ship discovery in a century
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:03Published
Norway FM speaks to Al Jazeera about Israel-Palestine conflict
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 06:52Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this