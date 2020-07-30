Global  
 

Obama to Eulogize Late Rep. John Lewis at Atlanta Funeral

WorldNews Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Obama to Eulogize Late Rep. John Lewis at Atlanta FuneralFormer President Barack Obama will eulogize the late Rep. John Lewis at his funeral in Atlanta on Thursday, a source familiar with the planning told NBC News on Wednesday. Lewis, who was known...
News video: Rep. John Lewis' Body Lies In State At US Capitol

Rep. John Lewis' Body Lies In State At US Capitol 02:24

 Congressional lawmakers and the American public will have a chance to pay their respects to the civil rights icon and late congressman, Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, this week as his body lies in state at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

