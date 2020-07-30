|
Obama to Eulogize Late Rep. John Lewis at Atlanta Funeral
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Former President Barack Obama will eulogize the late Rep. John Lewis at his funeral in Atlanta on Thursday, a source familiar with the planning told NBC News on Wednesday. Lewis, who was known...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Barack Obama 44th president of the United States
Obama To Eulogize John Lewis, Clinton and Bush To Attend, Trump Refused
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
'Enjoy': Trump nixes affordable housing rule in suburbs
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:44Published
Michelle, Barack Obama discuss hopes for 'country that respects everybody' during her podcast debutMichelle Obama and Barack Obama discussed their hopes and worries about the future during the first episode of the former first lady's new podcast.
USATODAY.com
John Lewis (civil rights leader) American politician and civil-rights leader
Atlanta Mourns John Lewis and Ponders Carrying on With ‘Good Trouble’The congressman and civil rights leader preached in support of nonviolent resistance, a message that some say must live on in his absence.
NYTimes.com
Civil rights icon John Lewis to lie in state at Georgia Capitol; private funeral is ThursdayThe public will be allowed to view the body and two ceremonies will honor him Wednesday. On Thursday, there is a private funeral in Atlanta.
USATODAY.com
Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis lies in state at Capitol; Trump refuses to visitWashington, D.C. — In a solemn display of bipartisan unity, congressional leaders...
WorldNews
Atlanta Capital of Georgia, United States
John Lewis to lie in repose at Georgia CapitolThe body of Rep. John Lewis was brought Wednesday to Atlanta to lie in repose at the Georgia capitol in one of the last memorial services for the late Democratic..
USATODAY.com
Young Atlanta Woman Kills Baby Daughter By Ramming Car
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this