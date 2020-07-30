UK virus isolation 'to go up from seven to 10 days'

CDC Changes COVID-19 Patient Isolation Guidance According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people with confirmed mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 can now leave isolation without receiving a negative test. The CDC is also advising against getting tested for coronavirus a...
The average American makes 2,055 environmentally-conscious decisions per year — equating to about six per day, according to new research.And results from a survey of 2,000 Americans found millennials..
The royal family has adapted to an unprecedented change in royal duties during lockdown.Public appearances were swapped for online video calls as the Windsors followed the rules and stayed at home.The..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:00Published