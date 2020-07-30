Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

England vs Ireland, 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for today's ENG vs IRE match in Southampton

DNA Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
ENG vs IRE Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, England vs Ireland Dream11 Team Player List, ENG Dream11 Team Player List, IRE Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, England vs Ireland Head to Head.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: England’s Morgan says Ireland eyeing an “upset” as ODI cricket returns

England’s Morgan says Ireland eyeing an “upset” as ODI cricket returns 03:43

 England captain Eoin Morgan says the world champions are not underestimating Ireland as the sides prepare for a three-match one-day international series.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Some dental surgeries in England re-opened to huge backlogs today [Video]

Some dental surgeries in England re-opened to huge backlogs today

Some dental surgeries in England re-opened to huge backlogs today  - after being given just six working days to prepare.As many as 10,000 practices were once again able to treat patients on a..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:19Published
Root backs Stokes as captain if rescheduled Test clashes with birth of his child [Video]

Root backs Stokes as captain if rescheduled Test clashes with birth of his child

Ben Stokes could be the man who leads England in the first Test of the summer, after newly announced dates for the West Indies tour confirmed a possible clash with the birth of Joe Root's second child...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

England vs West Indies, 3rd Test Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for today's ENG vs WI match in Manchester

 ENG vs WI Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, England vs West Indies Dream11 Team Player List, ENG Dream11 Team Player...
DNA


Tweets about this