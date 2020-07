Deddy Marley RT @TridgeTV: United fans, depending on our summer, what’s the realistic targets for next season? #mufc For me, it’s closing the gap to C… 8 minutes ago

Scotty Tridge United fans, depending on our summer, what’s the realistic targets for next season? #mufc For me, it’s closing th… https://t.co/ABAy80mgCn 14 minutes ago

Tanel Jan Palgi The decision clearly portrays again what an Anglo-British-Colonial system #Australia is.☠️⛓️⛓️ #Auspol… https://t.co/s3AV5Sxt1A 1 hour ago

A V🐦 Omg. 😱. What mates/lnp are set to receive 💰💰💰 here? "Scott Morrison announces a reset to Closing the Gap agreement… https://t.co/H7au8QSaUu 2 hours ago

Bourgeois Bolshevik ☢ RT @ToomeyWright: [ABC pre-prod meet] "What've we got?" "New Closing the Gap targets!" "Just targets?" "Yes" "Phew. Thought we might h… 3 hours ago

Julie Woods @victa810 That is exactly what I am thinking. Very worthy Closing the Gaps Targets announced. But what is it desi… https://t.co/dAlaEeGUq6 3 hours ago

Julie Woods RT @AnaMilosevic7: Revealing? What a Farce 🤷🏼‍♀️ #auspol https://t.co/uqSZISztxV 3 hours ago