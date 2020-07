‘I am not a free man’: Saifuddin Soz claims he is under house arrest Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The government lied to the Supreme Court. If I am a free man, then allow me to leave the premises, screamed Mr. Soz from behind the gate. 👓 View full article

