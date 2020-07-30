Australian state makes masks compulsory as COVID-19 spreads
Thursday, 30 July 2020 () CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s coronavirus hot spot, Victoria state, will make wearing masks compulsory after reporting a record 723 new cases on Thursday, mostly among the vulnerable residents of aged care homes. Masks have been compulsory for the past week in the state capital, Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city with 5 million people, and a […]
