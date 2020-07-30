Global  
 

Australian state makes masks compulsory as COVID-19 spreads

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s coronavirus hot spot, Victoria state, will make wearing masks compulsory after reporting a record 723 new cases on Thursday, mostly among the vulnerable residents of aged care homes. Masks have been compulsory for the past week in the state capital, Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city with 5 million people, and a […]
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Australia has 'no intention' to hurt China ties

Australia has 'no intention' to hurt China ties 01:14

 The United States and close ally Australia held high-level talks on China and agreed on the need to uphold a rules-based global order, but the Australian foreign minister stressed Canberra's relationship with Beijing was important and it had no intention of hurting it. Gloria Tso reports.

