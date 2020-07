You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ram Temple: Soil collected from Gorakhnath math, to be used on foundation day



Ayodhya's Ram Temple administration collected soil from Gorakhnath Temple on Wednesday. Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) workers accompanied the temple administration. Soil will be used in the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:07 Published 43 minutes ago SCOTUS: Employers can refuse to offer free birth control



Employers will now be allowed to use moral or religious grounds to deny their employees birth control coverage through insurance. The Supreme Court making that ruling on Wednesday. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:41 Published 3 weeks ago Supreme Court Grants Employers the Right to Refuse Birth Control Coverage



The Supreme Court upheld a Trump administration regulation allowing employers with religious objections to opt out of birth control coverage under the Affordable Care Act. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:54 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this