Bent Fabric, Danish Grammy-winning composer, dies at 95

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish Grammy award-winning composer and pianist Bent Fabricius-Bjerre, known internationally as Bent Fabric, who had an international hit in 1962 with the tune “Alley Cat,” has died. He was 95. His family confirmed that Fabricius-Bjerre died on Tuesday after fighting cancer. Fabricius-Bjerre penned and played an instrumental for a Danish television […]
