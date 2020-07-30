|
'We can move on and play baseball': Dodgers get vengeance in sweeping series vs. Astros
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Dodgers get what they wanted in first matchup with Astros since reveal of their cheating scandal: wins, including a marathon victory Wednesday night.
