Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mars mission 2020 launch: NASA's Perseverance rover ready for liftoff to Red Planet

DNA Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
NASA will launch the Mars 2020 Perseverance mission from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida on July 30 at 7:50 am EDT (1150 GMT) on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket. The Perseverance rover is the largest, heaviest, most sophisticated vehicle NASA has ever sent to the Red Planet.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Seeker - Published
News video: What You Still Don’t Know About NASA’s Mars 2020 Mission

What You Still Don’t Know About NASA’s Mars 2020 Mission 05:48

 NASA is targeting Thursday, July 30 at 7:50 a.m. EDT for the launch of its Perseverance rover — here’s what you still don’t know about the mission.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How Northeast Ohio is involved in NASA's Mars Perseverance launch [Video]

How Northeast Ohio is involved in NASA's Mars Perseverance launch

On Thursday morning, researchers will take a step closer to understanding the universe as NASA prepares to launch the Mars 2020 rover.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 03:09Published
WEB EXTRA: NASA Prepares To Launch Mars Rover [Video]

WEB EXTRA: NASA Prepares To Launch Mars Rover

The Mars rover called Perseverance is scheduled to launch Thursday from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Here’s a look at what to expect from the Mars 2020 Mission.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:05Published
The first aircraft to fly on another planet [Video]

The first aircraft to fly on another planet

Ingenuity is a 1.8kg (4lb) helicopter that will ride to Mars attached to the belly of Nasa's Perseverance.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:26Published

Related news from verified sources

NASA's Mars 2020 rover and helicopter are nearly ready for launch

 Some 17 years after slinging its Spirit and Opportunity rovers towards the Red Planet, NASA is making final preparations ahead of its Mars 2020 mission launch,...
engadget Also reported by •FOXNews.comTechCrunchNYTimes.comCBC.caNewsmaxMashable

Perseverance microphones fulfill long campaign to hear sounds from Mars

Perseverance microphones fulfill long campaign to hear sounds from Mars Pasadena CA (SPX) Jul 23, 2020 If you could stand on the surface of Mars, what would you hear? While 8 missions have returned stunning views from the surface...
Space Daily Also reported by •NYTimes.com

How to watch NASA launch its next rover to Mars today

How to watch NASA launch its next rover to Mars today On Thursday morning, NASA is scheduled to launch its next rover to Mars, the beginning of a years-long mission to figure out if the Red Planet ever hosted life....
The Verge Also reported by •TechCrunchMashable

Tweets about this