Mars mission 2020 launch: NASA's Perseverance rover ready for liftoff to Red Planet
Thursday, 30 July 2020 () NASA will launch the Mars 2020 Perseverance mission from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida on July 30 at 7:50 am EDT (1150 GMT) on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket. The Perseverance rover is the largest, heaviest, most sophisticated vehicle NASA has ever sent to the Red Planet.
Pasadena CA (SPX) Jul 23, 2020
