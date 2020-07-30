Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Charlie Elphicke trial: Ex-MP guilty of sexual assaults

BBC News Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Charlie Elphicke, the former Tory MP for Dover, is convicted of assaulting two women a decade apart.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this