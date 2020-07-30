Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK coronavirus cases at best flat, health minister says

WorldNews Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
UK coronavirus cases at best flat, health minister saysLONDON (Reuters) - The number of coronavirus cases in Britain is no longer falling and is at...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Notting Hill Carnival to go digital for 2020 festival [Video]

Notting Hill Carnival to go digital for 2020 festival

Notting Hill Carnival will be moving online this year after the event wasforced to cancel its street party due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Forthe first time in its 54-year history, the west London summer staple will bestreamed over four channels online over the bank holiday weekend next month,between August 29 and 31.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

UK weather: Unprecedented heatwave to last days across south and east

 Temperatures to reach 37C in London and southeast England
Independent
BMW launches world-first eDrive Zones technology in London and Birmingham [Video]

BMW launches world-first eDrive Zones technology in London and Birmingham

The new digital service automates the process of switching to electric-onlypower when a BMW plug-in hybrid vehicle enters a defined area of the city. BMWeDrive Zones technology provides many benefits, for both the driver and thecity in which it is enabled. For customers, the automated nature of theservice will help reduce fuel consumption and therefore lower the cost of eachjourney. Emissions and vehicle noise are reduced when driving in city traffic,helping to improve the quality of life in urban environment.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

Patrick Hutchinson: Viral 'hero' launches new project

 Patrick Hutchinson was photographed carrying a counter-protester to safety at a London anti-racism rally in June.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

LA County Surpasses 200K COVID-19 Cases As Pandemic Continues Across Southland [Video]

LA County Surpasses 200K COVID-19 Cases As Pandemic Continues Across Southland

Southland counties reported additional cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday as Los Angeles County hit a grim milestone of 200,000 confirmed cases.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:32Published
MSDH reports 956 new coronavirus cases, 21 new deaths Thursday [Video]

MSDH reports 956 new coronavirus cases, 21 new deaths Thursday

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 956 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths Thursday, Aug. 6.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished
Massachusetts Reports 162 New Coronavirus Cases, 32 Additional Deaths [Video]

Massachusetts Reports 162 New Coronavirus Cases, 32 Additional Deaths

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is now 111,533 while the total number of deaths is 8,470.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:27Published

Tweets about this

AugustEve2012

Michael Hall London's Hayward Gallery reopens with a 'great forest of art you can escape to' (from @AP) https://t.co/5YOiV4tDL9 1 hour ago

FiveMinNews

FIVE MINUTE NEWS London's Hayward Gallery reopens with a 'great forest of art you can escape to' https://t.co/BoQTr36O3s 2 hours ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 London’s Hayward Gallery reopens with a ‘great forest of art you can escape to’ https://t.co/DRZ4iGG0HK 5 hours ago