Blue Ivy Carter makes adorable appearance in mom Beyoncé's new 'Black is King' trailer
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Expect some major star power in Beyoncé's upcoming visual album, "Black is King" – namely her oldest kiddo, Blue Ivy Carter.
