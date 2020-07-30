Blue Ivy Carter makes adorable appearance in mom Beyoncé's new 'Black is King' trailer

Beyoncé releases trailer for ‘Black is King’ The singer’s new visual album “reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns”.

Beyonce emerges victorious in Blue Ivy trademark battle Beyonce is one step closer to trademarking her daughter Blue Ivy's name after U.S. authorities dismissed a challenge to her application.

Kelly Rowland 'tortured' herself over Beyoncé comparisons The star was coaching Chris Sebastian on 'The Voice Australia' when he opened up to her about being compared to his famous sibling, Guy Sebastian.

Black Is King by Beyoncé on Disney+ - Official Trailer



