|
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake rattles Southern California - and it's rich and famous
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
A 4.2-magnitude earthquake shook Pacoima, in the San Fernando Valley, early Thursday.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Southern California Place in California, United States
Mike Tyson returning to boxing with eight-round exhibition vs. Roy Jones Jr. Sept. 12Mike Tyson, 54, who has not fought professionally since June 11, 2005, is scheduled to take on Roy Jones Jr. on Sept. 12 in Southern California.
USATODAY.com
KFC To Sell 'Beyond Fried Chicken'
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Naya Rivera's Autopsy Confirms She Died From Drowning
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published
Cory Monteith Helped Naya Rivera, Says Kevin McHale
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
San Fernando Valley large populated valley in Los Angeles County, California, US
Pacoima, Los Angeles Neighborhood of Los Angeles in California, United States
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this