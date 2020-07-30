Magnitude 4.2 earthquake rattles Southern California - and it's rich and famous

Naya Rivera's Autopsy Confirms She Died From Drowning



An autopsy has been issued by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office. It has officially ruled that actress Naya Rivera died as a result of drowning. "The autopsy findings are consistent with a drowning and the condition of the body is consistent with the time that she was submerged. Official press release No traumatic injuries or disease processes were identified at autopsy according to CNN. Rivera, 33, vanished last week from Lake Piru in Southern California's Ventura County.

