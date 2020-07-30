Global  
 

Police: Florida couple jailed for refusing to quarantine

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
MIAMI (AP) — Two residents of the Florida Keys have been jailed for failing to quarantine after testing positive for the new coronavirus. Jose Interian, 24, and Yohana Gonzalez, 26, are facing charges of violating isolation rules for a quarantine and violating emergency management disaster preparedness rules, according to jail records. They were arrested Wednesday […]
