Police: Florida couple jailed for refusing to quarantine

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources WEB EXTRA: Florida Officer Pulls Boy Away From Shark



Take a look at the moment an off-duty officer in Cocoa Beach, Florida pulled a boy away from a shark. The police said Officer Adrian Kosicki went into the water when he saw the shark “get dangerously.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:29 Published 1 week ago Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes join Miami protests



Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes joined a Black Lives Matter protest in Miami Florida on Sunday. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published on June 1, 2020

Tweets about this