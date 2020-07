You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Bishops call for prayers for victims on World Day Against Human Trafficking CNA Staff, Jul 30, 2020 / 06:00 am (CNA).- The U.S. bishops have urged Catholics to pray for the victims of human trafficking Thursday, as the United Nations...

CNA 2 hours ago



US bishops' migration chairman calls for prayers for trafficking survivors (USCCB) “Today we take a moment to pray for all victims and survivors of human trafficking and to reflect upon our responsibilities as individuals and as a Church to...

Catholic Culture 5 hours ago





Tweets about this