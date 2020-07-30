Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vanessa Guillen's murder sparks Army panel to investigate sexual harassment, bias at Fort Hood

USATODAY.com Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
The Army named a panel of five experts to investigate sexual harassment and discrimination at Fort Hood after Spc. Vanessa Guillen's brutal murder.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Killing of Vanessa Guillén Killing of Vanessa Guillén Disappearance of a U.S. army soldier

Vanessa Guillén: family feels sidelined in inquiry into soldier's killing, sister says

 Mayra Guillén has said she believes the US army is “following their own agenda” as it investigates the circumstances that led to the death of her sister,..
WorldNews
Family Says Vanessa Guillen Bludgeoned To Death On Army Base [Video]

Family Says Vanessa Guillen Bludgeoned To Death On Army Base

According to Vanessa Guillen's family attorney, Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was bludgeoned to death with a hammer in the armory room where she worked. CNN reports that attorney Natalie Khawam said Vanessa's family learned these details during a meeting with Army investigators on Wednesday night. Guillen's killer reportedly moved and transported her body from the military installation after the incident. On Thursday, officials announced that Spc.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

Fort Hood Fort Hood United States military post located in Killeen, Texas

Another Fort Hood soldier has been found dead. It's at least the fourth death this year.

 Pvt. Mejhor Morta, 26, is one of at least four Fort Hood soldiers whose bodies were found near the post this year.
 
USATODAY.com
Milley, Esper push review of Confederacy symbols [Video]

Milley, Esper push review of Confederacy symbols

The top U.S. general said on Thursday that the military had to take a "hard look" at symbols of the Confederacy, including the names of bases, and said he had recommended a commission to look at the issue. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:58Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Fort Hood Soldier Found Dead Last Week Near Base Believed To Have Drowned [Video]

Fort Hood Soldier Found Dead Last Week Near Base Believed To Have Drowned

A preliminary autopsy shows the cause of death of Pvt. Mejhor Morta, 26, to be consistent with a drowning, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:47Published
Body Of Fort Hood Soldier Found Near Base; 3rd Death This Month [Video]

Body Of Fort Hood Soldier Found Near Base; 3rd Death This Month

U.S. Army officials on Tuesday said that the body of a Fort Hood solider was found near the Texas army base, marking the third time in a month that a Fort Hood soldier’s body has been discovered...

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:46Published
Justice ralley for Vanessa Guillen [Video]

Justice ralley for Vanessa Guillen

Another rally will be held in the valley today to demand justice for Vanessa Guillen. Investigators say the Fort Hood soldier was killed and dismembered by a fellow soldier in April. Vanessa Guillen's..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Vanessa Guillen's murder sparks Army panel to investigate sexual harassment, bias at Fort Hood

 The Army named a panel of five experts to investigate sexual harassment and discrimination at Fort Hood after Spc. Vanessa Guillen's brutal murder.
USATODAY.com

Fort Hood soldier’s body found near base; 3rd death in month

 AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — U.S. Army officials on Tuesday said that the body of a Fort Hood solider was found near the Texas army base, marking the third time in a...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.comUSATODAY.comDaily CallerCBS NewsNPR

Vanessa Guillén: family feels sidelined in inquiry into soldier's killing, sister says

Vanessa Guillén: family feels sidelined in inquiry into soldier's killing, sister says Mayra Guillén has said she believes the US army is “following their own agenda” as it investigates the circumstances that led to the death of her sister,...
WorldNews


Tweets about this