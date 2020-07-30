Global  
 

Oprah Winfrey magazine features Breonna Taylor on the cover, its first without Oprah

USATODAY.com Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
"O, The Oprah Magazine" will put Breonna Taylor on the cover of its September magazine in an issue dedicated to anti-racism.
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Oprah Winfrey's magazine ending print edition after 20 years

Oprah Winfrey's magazine ending print edition after 20 years 00:52

 'O, The Oprah Magazine' was founded by Winfrey and Hearst Communications in 2000.

