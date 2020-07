Inquiry finds racial bias, bullying in Iowa football program Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa football program's culture has suffered from racial bias against Black players and bullying by a small number of current and former coaches, according to an investigation report released Thursday. University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld said the report by an outside law firm shows that the "climate and […]