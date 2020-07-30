Global  
 

Saudi-backed consortium pulls out of Newcastle bid

BBC News Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
A Saudi Arabian-backed consortium has pulled out of a bid to buy Newcastle United.
Muslims begin downsized Hajj pilgrimage amid coronavirus pandemic [Video]

Muslims begin downsized Hajj pilgrimage amid coronavirus pandemic

Up to 10,000 mask-clad Muslims begin the scaled back five-day pilgrimage as Saudi hosts try to prevent virus outbreak.

Anthony Joshua so ready to fight he’d box in my back garden, insists Eddie Hearn [Video]

Anthony Joshua so ready to fight he’d box in my back garden, insists Eddie Hearn

Anthony Joshua is prepared to fight “anywhere, any time” and would have noissue defending his world titles in an empty back garden, according to EddieHearn. Joshua’s career has effectively been put on hold by the coronaviruspandemic since he regained his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles from AndyRuiz Jr last December in Saudi Arabia.

Coronavirus: Scaled back Hajj pilgrimage begins

 Muslims are beginning a scaled back annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.
Yemen conflict: Southern separatists give up self-rule

 An agreement aims to heal a rift in the Saudi-led coalition against Houthi rebels in the north.
Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's 'nearly perfect' Premier League title winning season [Video]

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's 'nearly perfect' Premier League title winning season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks to the press following his team's 3-1victory over Newcastle in the Premier League on the final day of the season.

Irish football fans honour Jack Charlton in Dublin [Video]

Irish football fans honour Jack Charlton in Dublin

Football fans gathered to sing and dance at Walkinstown Roundabout in Dublin as former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton's funeral came to a close in Newcastle.The former coach, who was also part of the 1966 World Cup-winning England squad, achieved some of his greatest successes with the Irish national team in the 1980s and 1990s.

Jack Charlton funeral takes place in Newcastle [Video]

Jack Charlton funeral takes place in Newcastle

The funeral of England world cup winner Jack Charlton has taken place at West Road Crematorium and Cemetery in Newcastle. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

England to start against Samoa at 2021 Rugby League World Cup

 The men's 2021 Rugby League World Cup will kick off with hosts England against Samoa at Newcastle's St James' Park.
Newcastle takeover delayed by lack of clarity over control of club

 Newcastle United's proposed takeover has been delayed because of a lack of clarity over who would be in charge.
Champions Liverpool beat Newcastle to finish on 99 points

 Champions Liverpool finish on their highest Premier League points total as they come from behind to beat Newcastle United 3-1.
Newcastle v Liverpool: Premier League match preview [Video]

Newcastle v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

A look ahead to Newcastle and Liverpool's final Premier League match of theseason at St James' Park on Sunday.

HRW: Premier League must consider Saudi’s human rights record when looking at Newcastle Utd bid

 The English Premier League should consider Saudi Arabia’s human rights record while it is assessing the kingdom’s bid to acquire Newcastle United FC, Human..
Newcastle takeover: Saudi Arabia appeals against piracy ruling to raise fresh doubts about bid to buy club

 Saudi Arabia initially claimed the WTO's ruling was a vindication, but the WTO has now confirmed receipt of an appeal against it
Newcastle preparing to start next season under Mike Ashley but Saudi Arabia sale set to go through

 Four months on from announcing their intention for a takeover bid, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers continue to...
