John Lewis Funeral Updates: Obama Expected to Give Eulogy

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Body of John Lewis makes final Selma bridge crossing



The late US congressman John Lewis has crossed Selma’s Edmund Pettus bridge for the final time as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon. A crowd began gathering near the bridge that became.. Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 00:34 Published 6 hours ago Selma bids farewell to John Lewis



Civil rights pioneer John Lewis was honored for his inspirational optimism and peaceful protest on Saturday, as he lay in repose in Selma, Alabama. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:19 Published 4 days ago

Related news from verified sources Rep. John Lewis funeral honors civil rights icon Former President Barack Obama will give the eulogy for Rep. John Lewis. Former presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will attend the service.

USATODAY.com 43 minutes ago



Live updates: John Lewis funeral services in Alabama on Saturday John Lewis is being honored over six days, beginning in his hometown of Troy as well as Selma, Montgomery, D.C. and Atlanta.

USATODAY.com 5 days ago





Tweets about this