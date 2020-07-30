Global  
 

John Lewis Funeral Updates: Obama Expected to Give Eulogy

NYTimes.com Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
The civil rights leader will be laid to rest in Atlanta, the city he represented in Congress for more than three decades.
News video: Obama To Eulogize John Lewis, Clinton and Bush To Attend, Trump Refused

Obama To Eulogize John Lewis, Clinton and Bush To Attend, Trump Refused 00:36

 Former President Barack Obama will give the eulogy at US Rep. John Lewis' funeral. The funeral will take place on Thursday, according to reports at CNN. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush will attend the service. Current President Donald Trump said Monday that he wouldn't pay his...

