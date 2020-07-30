John Lewis Funeral Updates: Obama Expected to Give Eulogy
Thursday, 30 July 2020 (
22 minutes ago) The civil rights leader will be laid to rest in Atlanta, the city he represented in Congress for more than three decades.
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
13 hours ago
Former President Barack Obama will give the eulogy at US Rep. John Lewis' funeral. The funeral will take place on Thursday, according to reports at CNN. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush will attend the service. Current President Donald Trump said Monday that he wouldn't pay his...
