Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain dies after battle with COVID-19

Unlock Phase 3: All your questions answered on what's closed, what's opening



As India approaches its fifth month of Covid-induced curbs, the Union government has announced guidelines for the next phase of Unlock, i.e. gradual easing of restrictions. The Phase 3 of Unlock will come into effect from August 1, 2020. It will entail further easing of restrictions in non-containment zones, including the reopening of gymnasiums and yoga institutes. However, schools and colleges will continue to remain closed till the end of August. Another decision which will be taken later is the resumption of Metro rail services, although other public transport like buses, cabs, and auto-rickshaws were allowed to start plying earlier. Another restriction which has been removed is night curfew. From August, there can be unhindered movement at night. Although state and Union Territory governments can impose restrictions in non-containment zones as they see fit, they can't restrict intra-state or inter-state travel. The new phase of Unlock will be implemented as India is seeing over 40,000 new cases of Covid-19 infection every day. However, the country's Covid recovery rate is constantly increasing, while fatality rate is among the lowest in the world.

