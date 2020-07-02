Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain dies after battle with COVID-19

USATODAY.com Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Cain ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2012.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Herman Cain Herman Cain writer, businessman and activist

Coronavirus updates: US nears 150,000 deaths; Twitter gets tough on hydroxychloroquine, fake cures; Arizona protesters want in-person school

 McDonald's to permanently close 200 restaurants in the U.S.; Herman Cain remains hospitalized; Latest news.
USATODAY.com

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

U.S., Oregon agree to withdraw agents in Portland [Video]

U.S., Oregon agree to withdraw agents in Portland

Oregon's governor on Wednesday said federal tactical police had agreed to withdraw from Portland, though U.S. officials said agents would stay until conditions improved after weeks of clashes with protesters. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:03Published

Spoiler alert? Kamala Harris outed as Biden's VP pick, maybe

 Shares Joe Biden's vice presidential pick has been one of Washington's best kept secrets but a supposedly accidental news publication and Biden's own teasingly..
WorldNews

Trump vs. Biden: Where they stand on health, economy, more

 WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, both promise sweeping progress over the next four years –- via starkly..
WorldNews

Trump Ally Who Skipped Mask Tests Positive For Coronavirus

 A Republican lawmaker who made a habit of walking around Congress without a mask tested positive for the novel coronavirus Wednesday as he prepared to leave for..
WorldNews

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Unlock Phase 3: All your questions answered on what's closed, what's opening [Video]

Unlock Phase 3: All your questions answered on what's closed, what's opening

As India approaches its fifth month of Covid-induced curbs, the Union government has announced guidelines for the next phase of Unlock, i.e. gradual easing of restrictions. The Phase 3 of Unlock will come into effect from August 1, 2020. It will entail further easing of restrictions in non-containment zones, including the reopening of gymnasiums and yoga institutes. However, schools and colleges will continue to remain closed till the end of August. Another decision which will be taken later is the resumption of Metro rail services, although other public transport like buses, cabs, and auto-rickshaws were allowed to start plying earlier. Another restriction which has been removed is night curfew. From August, there can be unhindered movement at night. Although state and Union Territory governments can impose restrictions in non-containment zones as they see fit, they can't restrict intra-state or inter-state travel. The new phase of Unlock will be implemented as India is seeing over 40,000 new cases of Covid-19 infection every day. However, the country's Covid recovery rate is constantly increasing, while fatality rate is among the lowest in the world.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:58Published
Covid update: Unlock 3 rules; Trump’s vaccine remark; UK books 60 million doses [Video]

Covid update: Unlock 3 rules; Trump’s vaccine remark; UK books 60 million doses

From India announcing new rules under Unlock 3 to Britain signing a deal for doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine, here are the top updates on coronavirus. Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday announced new rules under its “Unlock 3”. Night curfew has been curbed, yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5. Unlock 3 to be implemented from August 1 till August 31. Educational institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, theatres, bars to remain close till August 31. Independence Day functions to be allowed with social distancing. India crossed 15 lakh cases on Wednesday with nearly 49,000 cases. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump say America may provide coronavirus vaccine to other countries after it is approved. Trump said US has ramped up the production of vaccine and will rapidly produce 100 million doses after it is approved. The British government has signed a deal for 60 million doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine. The deal was signed with GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi Pasteur. Britain’s GSK and France’s Sanofi have the largest manufacturing capability in the world. Watch the full video for more details on the pandemic.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:26Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Polls: Trump Has An Uphill Battle To Beat Biden [Video]

Polls: Trump Has An Uphill Battle To Beat Biden

Polls taken around Independence Day in an election year tend to be highly correlated with the November results in incumbent contests. And according to CNN, that means incumbent candidate President..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Former Presidential Candidate Herman Cain Hospitalized For Coronavirus Treatment [Video]

Former Presidential Candidate Herman Cain Hospitalized For Coronavirus Treatment

Show host and former presidential candidate Herman Cain has been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:44Published

Tweets about this