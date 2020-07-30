As NBA returns, so must an NBA writer in early hot spot
Thursday, 30 July 2020 () NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — I couldn’t wait to watch basketball in March. The schedule in New York was as good as I could remember in my years covering the NBA for The Associated Press. Superstars Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden would be here. So would the NBA champion Toronto Raptors and 1970 […]
Can Ben Simmons be effective at power forward? Is Joel Embiid ready to lead the 76ers to a deep playoff run? CBS Sports NBA writer James Herbert talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about all things Sixers.
The CBS Sports NBA Writer returns to talk with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about the NBA bubble, the Lakers/Clippers, whether the Sixers are for real, the potential of the Miami Heat, Denver's issues and..