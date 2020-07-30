Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

As NBA returns, so must an NBA writer in early hot spot

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — I couldn’t wait to watch basketball in March. The schedule in New York was as good as I could remember in my years covering the NBA for The Associated Press. Superstars Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden would be here. So would the NBA champion Toronto Raptors and 1970 […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Philadelphia 76ers Preview With CBS Sports NBA Writer James Herbert

Philadelphia 76ers Preview With CBS Sports NBA Writer James Herbert 05:08

 Can Ben Simmons be effective at power forward? Is Joel Embiid ready to lead the 76ers to a deep playoff run? CBS Sports NBA writer James Herbert talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about all things Sixers.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Sit-Down Part II: James Herbert [Video]

The Sit-Down Part II: James Herbert

The CBS Sports NBA Writer returns to talk with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about the NBA bubble, the Lakers/Clippers, whether the Sixers are for real, the potential of the Miami Heat, Denver's issues and..

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 31:32Published
Shannon Sharpe: LeBron's mental toughness and talent will prevail against the Clippers [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: LeBron's mental toughness and talent will prevail against the Clippers

The LA times said that when the NBA season returns, it will be a mental challenge and teams will need to be able to grind games out. The article points out that the Lakers have already dealt with..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:25Published
How NBA JAM Became A Billion-Dollar Slam Dunk [Video]

How NBA JAM Became A Billion-Dollar Slam Dunk

Boomshakalaka! Today on War Stories, Ars Technica is joined by NBA JAM lead designer and programmer Mark Turmell to talk about the chaotic birth of an epically successful sports franchise. From the..

Credit: Ars Technica     Duration: 21:45Published

Related news from verified sources

As NBA returns, so must an NBA writer in early hot spot

As NBA returns, so must an NBA writer in early hot spot As NBA returns, so must an NBA writer in early hot spot
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

tonyliang

Tony Liang "As NBA Returns, So Must an NBA Writer in Early Hot Spot" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/cP03Dxpc6P 11 minutes ago

Middletownpress

The Middletown Press As NBA returns, so must an NBA writer in early hot spot https://t.co/CGMgLHcUuD 17 minutes ago

RegisterCitizen

Register Citizen As NBA returns, so must an NBA writer in early hot spot https://t.co/WwqswGPJpW 18 minutes ago

B_Ball_Stuff

Basketball Stuff "As NBA Returns, So Must an NBA Writer in Early Hot Spot" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/hrq6Sknuua 24 minutes ago

Writer_JKeller

James Keller RT @UpsetAppleCart: #SFFpit #A #FA Could you remember dying? Eleanor does. Seven years after a coma dream of a brave prince, visions of… 22 hours ago

GScott_Writer

Garrick Scott RT @jemalenbooks: Three sisters must unite with an exiled pirate, a deadly huntress, an alluring rebel & a runaway king hiding a beastly se… 1 day ago

GScott_Writer

Garrick Scott RT @RhiannonLotze: In far-future Egypt, Yadira and her uncle fight a civil war for control over their nation of desert pirates. When an eco… 1 day ago

MSaad_Writer

MSWriter @RachelBitecofer Also, legislating that the President *must* release his tax returns for the past five years, no ex… https://t.co/DYjDtQqd5k 1 day ago