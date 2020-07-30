Global  
 

Republican Herman Cain dies of coronavirus

FT.com Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Pizza chain boss and former presidential candidate dies at 74 after Covid-19 diagnosis
News video: Republican Herman Cain Dies From COVID-19 Complications Weeks After Going to Trump Rally Without a Mask

Republican Herman Cain Dies From COVID-19 Complications Weeks After Going to Trump Rally Without a Mask

 Herman Cain died from complications from coronavirus after being hospitalized following public appearances where the prominent Republican didn’t wear a face mask and spoke out against that practice. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Herman Cain dies after COVID-19 diagnosis

Herman Cain dies after COVID-19 diagnosis

Herman Cain, a former Republican presidential candidate and supporter of President Donald Trump who pointedly refused to wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic, has died after contracting..

Who Was Herman Cain?

Who Was Herman Cain?

Herman Cain, a Republican presidential candidate in 2012, passed away after battling Covid-19 on Thursday.

Herman Cain Dies From COVID-19

Herman Cain Dies From COVID-19

Herman Cain Dies From COVID-19 News of the former presidential candidate's death was revealed via his verified Twitter account on Thursday. Via Herman Cain's Twitter Account The co-chair of Black..

Herman Cain dies from coronavirus after being hospitalised following Trump's Tulsa rally

 Herman Cain, a business executive and former Republican presidential candidate, has died after contracting the novel coronavirus. He was 74-years-old.
Herman Cain is still hospitalized for coronavirus after being admitted weeks ago

 Former Republican presidential candidate and Tea Party activist Herman Cain is still in the hospital and being treated for Covid-19, nearly a month after he was...
Republican Trump ally Herman Cain dies of coronavirus

 Pizza chain boss and former presidential candidate dies at 74 after Covid-19 diagnosis
