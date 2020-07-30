Republican Herman Cain dies of coronavirus

Herman Cain dies after COVID-19 diagnosis
Herman Cain, a former Republican presidential candidate and supporter of President Donald Trump who pointedly refused to wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic, has died after contracting..
Who Was Herman Cain?
Herman Cain, a Republican presidential candidate in 2012, passed away after battling Covid-19 on Thursday.
Herman Cain Dies From COVID-19
Herman Cain Dies From COVID-19 News of the former presidential candidate's death was revealed via his verified Twitter account on Thursday. Via Herman Cain's Twitter Account The co-chair of Black..
Dr. Christian DeFeo | #StayAtHome RT @NPR: Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain died from COVID-19 after being hospitalized for nearly a month.
Cain attende… 3 seconds ago
Steam Ship RT @detroitnews: Herman Cain, former Republican presidential candidate and former CEO of a major pizza chain who went on to become an arden… 18 seconds ago
Von Kageneck RT @Reuters: Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain dies after contracting COVID-19 https://t.co/gOls79yzAP 25 seconds ago
Weston Barnes Former Republican Presidential Candidate Herman Cain Has Died From The Coronavirus At 74 https://t.co/hmWj8nOp8o via @davidmackau 30 seconds ago
Georgina S RT @BBCWorld: Herman Cain, Republican ex-presidential candidate, dies after Covid fight https://t.co/HjCVvmLTyO 35 seconds ago
Brian Bledsoe RT @CBSNews: BREAKING: Herman Cain, former presidential candidate, dies from coronavirus https://t.co/TG27P5h7YU 44 seconds ago
Joseph Burns Herman Cain dies of coronavirus, statement on his website says - The Washington Post https://t.co/lR1fOmjANh 54 seconds ago
TD Maverick former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain, 74, DIES of Covid-19 after going to Trump's notoriou… https://t.co/xfrNeeSsSU 1 minute ago