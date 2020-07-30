|
Phillies-Blue Jays series postponed, another big blow to MLB's week-old 2020 season
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
After two Phillies staff members tested positive for coronavirus, the upcoming weekend series against the Blue Jays was postponed.
Toronto Blue Jays Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Blue Jays denied permission to play 'home' games at PNC Park in Pittsburgh

MLB's Toronto Blue Jays looking for new home after Canada rejects plan to use Rogers Centre

Philadelphia Phillies
Marlins' season halted due to COVID-19 outbreak

MLB Postpones 2 Games After Teams Are Hit by Coronavirus

New York Yankees game vs. Philadelphia Phillies postponed after coronavirus outbreak

Major League Baseball Professional baseball league
Dr. Anthony Fauci explains first pitch 'mishap,' says MLB handling Marlins outbreak well

MLB suspends Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly, manager Dave Roberts after benches-clearing incident with Astros

Doctor Fauci's Topps Baseball Card Sets New Record

