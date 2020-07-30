Global  
 

Phillies-Blue Jays series postponed, another big blow to MLB's week-old 2020 season

USATODAY.com Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
After two Phillies staff members tested positive for coronavirus, the upcoming weekend series against the Blue Jays was postponed.
