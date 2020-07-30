Global  
 

Inquiry eyes claim that police bent badges to mark killings

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 July 2020
VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — The police chief of a San Francisco Bay Area city under scrutiny after several fatal police shootings said he is opening an inquiry into allegations that officers bent their badges to mark on-duty killings. Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams told the San Francisco Chronicle on Wednesday that he would not tolerate […]
News video: Rhea demanded CBI probe to play victim card: Sushant's family lawyer

Rhea demanded CBI probe to play victim card: Sushant's family lawyer 01:55

 Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh on actor's death case said that the Bihar Police are doing investigation in a very systematic way. Reacting on Rhea Chakraborty's petition in Supreme Court, he questioned actress for demanding CBI inquiry when Mumbai Police was investigating the case...

