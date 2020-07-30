|
Inquiry eyes claim that police bent badges to mark killings
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — The police chief of a San Francisco Bay Area city under scrutiny after several fatal police shootings said he is opening an inquiry into allegations that officers bent their badges to mark on-duty killings. Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams told the San Francisco Chronicle on Wednesday that he would not tolerate […]
