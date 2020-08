Injured in spring, now healthy NHL stars embrace 2nd chances Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Seth Jones stood on his surgically repaired right ankle as his Blue Jackets teammates practiced and played without him. That took its toll. “It gets mentally draining,” Jones said. Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos and Pittsburgh All-Star Jake Guentzel know the feeling. Like Jones, they were injured late in the NHL season and would have […] 👓 View full article

