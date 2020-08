Foltynewicz clears waivers, sent to Braves alternate site Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

ATLANTA (AP) — Right-hander Mike Foltynewicz has cleared waivers and was outrighted to the Atlanta Braves’ alternate training site. No team chose to take on the $2.3 million remaining in Foltnewicz’s 2020 contract. He was designated for assignment by the Braves on Tuesday following an alarming drop in velocity in summer camp and in his […] 👓 View full article

