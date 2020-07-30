Umpire Joe West leaves game after hit by flying baseball bat

CCS & UEFL New Video on Close Call Sports: Injury - Umpire Joe West, Bloodied by Bat, Leaves Game in DC...Then Returns An Inni… https://t.co/ucDIhtc0BL 49 seconds ago AP Sports Umpire Joe West leaves Blue Jays-Nationals game after being hit in the head by Bo Bichette's flying baseball bat.… https://t.co/ByPX0zZ3IY 1 minute ago K Dubb MLB umpire Joe West temporarily leaves Blue Jays-Nationals game after getting hit in head with bat https://t.co/MhJSehHZMz #sports #feedly 4 minutes ago Emma Botos RT @CBSSportsMLB: MLB umpire Joe West temporarily leaves Blue Jays-Nationals game after getting hit in head with bat https://t.co/6UZsju2w3I 9 minutes ago CBS Sports MLB MLB umpire Joe West temporarily leaves Blue Jays-Nationals game after getting hit in head with bat https://t.co/6UZsju2w3I 10 minutes ago David Muchnikoff RT @NESN: MLB umpire Joe West took a bat to the side of the head and had to leave the game during today's Nationals vs. Blue Jays game. (vi… 13 minutes ago NESN MLB umpire Joe West took a bat to the side of the head and had to leave the game during today's Nationals vs. Blue… https://t.co/czu4d2bjtx 20 minutes ago Zack Umpire Hit by Backswing: Ump Joe West leaves game with***ear after Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette loses control of bat… https://t.co/J5ZBo2JS4L 25 minutes ago