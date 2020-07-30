Umpire Joe West leaves game after hit by flying baseball bat
Thursday, 30 July 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — Home plate umpire Joe West left in the bottom of the first inning of Thursday’s game between the Washington Nationals and the Toronto Blue Jays after getting bloodied when he was hit in the head by Bo Bichette’s flying bat. The 67-year-old West, who is the senior umpire in Major League Baseball, […]
