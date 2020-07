Woolworths shoppers, staff ‘strongly encouraged’ to wear masks in NSW, ACT and some Queensland stores Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

A surge in coronavirus cases has prompted Woolworths to encourage face coverings to be worn in its stores across NSW, ACT and parts of Queensland. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this