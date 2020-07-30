Lockdown tightened for millions in England

Carer who lost leg to blood clots reveals she could still feel herself wiggling phantom toes



A young carer whose incredible bravery has attracted celebrity support has told how she did not believe the surgeons who said they had amputated her left leg – as she could still feel herself wiggling phantom toes.Type one diabetic Molly Sowden, 22, of Batley, West Yorkshire, first experienced a shooting pain in her leg in October last year – the result of blood clots, which she was admitted to hospital to have removed in May.But just 36 hours later, after doctors told her parents it was ‘life or limb,’ she woke to find her leg had been amputated below the knee – only for her to then develop sepsis, a potentially life-threatening condition caused by the body’s reaction to an infection, resulting in even more extreme surgery.

