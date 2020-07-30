Global  
 

Lockdown tightened for millions in England

BBC News Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Separate households will not be allowed to meet indoors in Greater Manchester, East Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire.
Lockdown Lockdown Emergency protocol that prevents people or information from leaving an area

West Yorkshire West Yorkshire County of England

Lancashire Lancashire County of England

Greater Manchester Greater Manchester County of England


