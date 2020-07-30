Global  
 

Pelicans place Zion Williamson in starting lineup vs. Utah

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Zion Williamson was in the New Orleans Pelicans’ starting lineup against Utah on Thursday night, just two days after practicing for the first time in two weeks. Williamson left the team July 16 to attend to a family medical matter. He returned July 24 and tested negative for the […]
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Todd Fuhrman: With Zion's return, the Pelicans are favored to beat the Jazz

Todd Fuhrman: With Zion's return, the Pelicans are favored to beat the Jazz 01:01

 The New Orleans Pelicans are hoping to have rookie player Zion Williamson on the court as they take on the Utah Jazz in the Orlando Bubble. Todd Fuhrman tells Cousin Sal, Clay Travis, and Rachel Bonnetta why he believes the Jazz have little chance at victory with Zion's return.

