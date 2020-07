FB told to apologise for 'mistranslation' Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry has sent an urgent letter to Facebook in Singapore and Thailand, demanding the social media giant take responsibility over a mistranslated headline from English into Thai about the live broadcasting ceremony to celebrate the King's birthday seen on several media Facebook pages on Tuesday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this