|
'Glee' star Naya Rivera laid to rest, died within minutes, according to reports
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Naya Rivera has been laid to rest after drowning in a California lake earlier this month. Here are the reported details from her death certificate.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Naya Rivera American actress and singer
Naya Rivera laid to rest
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
Naya Rivera: Glee star's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey posts emotional tributeLate Glee star Naya Rivera's ex-husband says things will never be the same again for their son.
BBC News
Naya Rivera‘s younger sister celebrates 'unbreakable bond' with late actress
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:41Published
Ex-Husband Ryan Dorsey Posts Moving Tribute To 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35Published
California State in the western United States
In CA: Coronavirus claims state's youngest victim, and $600 benefit expiresComplications related to coronavirus claim the life of the first Golden State youth. Congress leaves without extending unemployment benefits — your move,..
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden Shortens His Potential VP List
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:50Published
Ron Howard makes doc about deadliest wildfire in California historyDirector Ron Howard had never seen devastation like he found in Paradise, California, site of the state's worst wildfire in history. It claimed 85 lives and..
USATODAY.com
Are Massage Therapists Considered Essential Workers?Some counties in California have not allowed personal care businesses to reopen. Other counties have moved them exclusively outdoors.
NYTimes.com
Rep. Karen Bass emerges as a leading VP contenderCalifornia congresswoman Karen Bass has emerged as a leading contender to be the Democrats' vice presidential candidate. The 66-year-old Bass chairs the..
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this