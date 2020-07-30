'Glee' star Naya Rivera laid to rest, died within minutes, according to reports

Joe Biden Shortens His Potential VP List



According to CNN, Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden has started to narrow down his personal list of potential running mates. A handful of women remain in consideration for Biden's VP spot. Biden allies, members of Congress, and top donors, and those close to the vetting process says that California Rep. Karen Bass is believed to be part of the list. Bass is also a 66-year-old chair of the Congressional Black Caucus.

