Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Glee' star Naya Rivera laid to rest, died within minutes, according to reports

USATODAY.com Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
'Glee' star Naya Rivera laid to rest, died within minutes, according to reportsNaya Rivera has been laid to rest after drowning in a California lake earlier this month. Here are the reported details from her death certificate.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Naya Rivera Naya Rivera American actress and singer

Naya Rivera laid to rest [Video]

Naya Rivera laid to rest

Tragic actress Naya Rivera has been laid to rest after drowning in California's Lake Piru earlier this month.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Naya Rivera: Glee star's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey posts emotional tribute

 Late Glee star Naya Rivera's ex-husband says things will never be the same again for their son.
BBC News
Naya Rivera‘s younger sister celebrates 'unbreakable bond' with late actress [Video]

Naya Rivera‘s younger sister celebrates 'unbreakable bond' with late actress

Naya Rivera‘s younger sister Nickayla has penned a heartbreaking tribute in honour of her late sister.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published
Ex-Husband Ryan Dorsey Posts Moving Tribute To 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera [Video]

Ex-Husband Ryan Dorsey Posts Moving Tribute To 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera

CNN reports Naya Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey posted a heartbreaking tribute to the actress on Instagram. Rivera died at age 33 in a boating accident at Lake Piru, California. The actress was best known for her role on the hit dramedy 'Glee.' She leaves behind their son, 4-year-old Josey Hollis Dorsey. The boy was found unharmed in the pontoon boat from which Rivera disappeared.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

California California State in the western United States

In CA: Coronavirus claims state's youngest victim, and $600 benefit expires

 Complications related to coronavirus claim the life of the first Golden State youth. Congress leaves without extending unemployment benefits — your move,..
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden Shortens His Potential VP List [Video]

Joe Biden Shortens His Potential VP List

According to CNN, Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden has started to narrow down his personal list of potential running mates. A handful of women remain in consideration for Biden's VP spot. Biden allies, members of Congress, and top donors, and those close to the vetting process says that California Rep. Karen Bass is believed to be part of the list. Bass is also a 66-year-old chair of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:50Published

Ron Howard makes doc about deadliest wildfire in California history

 Director Ron Howard had never seen devastation like he found in Paradise, California, site of the state's worst wildfire in history. It claimed 85 lives and..
USATODAY.com

Are Massage Therapists Considered Essential Workers?

 Some counties in California have not allowed personal care businesses to reopen. Other counties have moved them exclusively outdoors.
NYTimes.com

Rep. Karen Bass emerges as a leading VP contender

 California congresswoman Karen Bass has emerged as a leading contender to be the Democrats' vice presidential candidate. The 66-year-old Bass chairs the..
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Naya Rivera has been laid to rest [Video]

Naya Rivera has been laid to rest

Naya Rivera's funeral took place last week, following her accidental drowning earlier this month.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:16Published
Naya Rivera's sister Nickayla shares sweet tribute to late star [Video]

Naya Rivera's sister Nickayla shares sweet tribute to late star

Nickayla Rivera has posted a sweet picture of her as a youngster giving her big sister Naya Rivera a kiss and shared a poignant message on Instagram about their unbreakable bond following the actress'..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:02Published
Amber Riley has 'cried until tear ducts dried out' following Naya Rivera's de*th [Video]

Amber Riley has 'cried until tear ducts dried out' following Naya Rivera's de*th

Amber Riley has cried so much that her "tear ducts have dried out" following the de*th of her former Glee co-star Naya Rivera.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Tweets about this