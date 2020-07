You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Universal credit 'harms the most vulnerable'



Some 3.2 million people made new Universal Credit claims between the start of the lockdown in March and mid-June. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:32 Published 22 minutes ago Sharma: ONS unemployment figures very worrying



The Business Secretary Alok Sharma says that the unemployment figures are very worrying, after the ONS reported that the number of people working in the UK has fallen by 750,000 in the three months to.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:16 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Universal Credit failing millions as current design 'punishes poorest', says Lords report 'It has led to an unprecedented number of people relying on food banks and not being able to pay their rent'

Independent 2 hours ago





Tweets about this