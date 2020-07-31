Gobert lifts Jazz past Pelicans 106-104 in NBA restart
Friday, 31 July 2020 () LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Rudy Gobert sank two free throws with 6.9 seconds left to cap a 14-point, 12-rebound and three-block performance, giving the Utah Jazz a 106-104 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in the first game of the NBA’s restart on Thursday night. New Orleans, which led for most of the […]
