You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Colin Cowherd chooses if NBA playoff teams are pretenders, contenders, or dark horses



On today's Best for Last, Colin Cowherd takes a look at some of the NBA's playoff teams. Hear if he thinks the front runners of the league are either pretenders, contenders, or dark horses to win the.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:33 Published on June 17, 2020

Related news from verified sources Gobert lifts Jazz past Pelicans 106-104 in NBA restart Gobert lifts Jazz past Pelicans 106-104 in NBA restart

FOX Sports 55 minutes ago





Tweets about this