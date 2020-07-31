Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gobert lifts Jazz past Pelicans 106-104 in NBA restart

Seattle Times Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Rudy Gobert sank two free throws with 6.9 seconds left to cap a 14-point, 12-rebound and three-block performance, giving the Utah Jazz a 106-104 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in the first game of the NBA’s restart on Thursday night. New Orleans, which led for most of the […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Colin Cowherd chooses if NBA playoff teams are pretenders, contenders, or dark horses [Video]

Colin Cowherd chooses if NBA playoff teams are pretenders, contenders, or dark horses

On today's Best for Last, Colin Cowherd takes a look at some of the NBA's playoff teams. Hear if he thinks the front runners of the league are either pretenders, contenders, or dark horses to win the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Gobert lifts Jazz past Pelicans 106-104 in NBA restart

Gobert lifts Jazz past Pelicans 106-104 in NBA restart Gobert lifts Jazz past Pelicans 106-104 in NBA restart
FOX Sports


Tweets about this