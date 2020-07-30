Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain dies at 74 Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

, former Republican presidential candidate and former CEO of a major pizza chain who went on to become an ardent supporter of President Herman Cain , former Republican presidential candidate and former CEO of a major pizza chain who went on to become an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump , has died of complications from the coronavirus . He was 74. A post on Cain's Twitter account Thursday announced the death. Cain had been ill with the virus for several weeks. It's not clear when or where he was infected, but he was hospitalized less than two weeks after attending Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June. Cain had been co-chair of Black Voices for Trump. "We knew when he was first hospitalized with COVID-19 that this was going to be a rough fight," read an article posted on the...


