Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain dies at 74

Thursday, 30 July 2020
Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain dies at 74Herman Cain, former Republican presidential candidate and former CEO of a major pizza chain who went on to become an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, has died of complications from the coronavirus. He was 74. A post on Cain’s Twitter account Thursday announced the death. Cain had been ill with the virus for several weeks. It’s not clear when or where he was infected, but he was hospitalized less than two weeks after attending Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June. Cain had been co-chair of Black Voices for Trump. “We knew when he was first hospitalized with COVID-19 that this was going to be a rough fight,” read an article posted on the...
News video: Texas Rep Remembers Herman Cain, Who Died From COVID-19 Complications

Texas Rep Remembers Herman Cain, Who Died From COVID-19 Complications 02:26

 Texas state Rep. James White talks about the legacy of former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain.

Will Herman Cain’s Death Change Republican Views on the Virus and Masks?

 His publicly dismissive attitude about the pandemic reflected the hands-off inconsistency of many party leaders.
Live Coronavirus News Updates and Analysis

 Herman Cain died after being hospitalized with the virus. Brazil reported a record number of virus deaths, and its first lady tested positive. It also opened its..
Herman Cain, Former C.E.O. and Presidential Candidate, Dies at 74

 Mr. Cain sought the 2012 Republican nomination and became an early supporter of Donald Trump’s 2016 bid. He had been hospitalized with the coronavirus.
Herman Cain dies after COVID-19 diagnosis [Video]

Herman Cain dies after COVID-19 diagnosis

Herman Cain, a former Republican presidential candidate and supporter of President Donald Trump who pointedly refused to wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic, has died after contracting COVID-19, his website and Facebook page said on Thursday. Freddie Joyner has more.

Republicans Openly Challenge Trump's Idea To Delay Election [Video]

Republicans Openly Challenge Trump's Idea To Delay Election

A number of congressional Republicans have openly rejected Trump's recent suggestion. Trump tweeted on Thursday that November's presidential election should be delayed. However, the President would have no authority to do so, reports CNN. The Constitution gives Congress the power to set the date for voting. It was the latest example of the President making incendiary comments on Twitter. This puts Republicans in an awkward spot to deal with the fallout and protect their party's reputation.

Republicans and White House at Odds Over Kansas Senate Race

 Some in the G.O.P. want President Trump to endorse the opponent of Kris Kobach, who they worry could cost them a traditionally safe Senate seat. So far, the..
White House Objects To Bill Requiring Passengers, Workers To Wear Masks [Video]

White House Objects To Bill Requiring Passengers, Workers To Wear Masks

A bill before the US Congress would require airline, train, and public transit passengers and workers to wear masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. But the Trump administration has opposed the legislation, calling it 'overly restrictive.' Such decisions should be left to states, local governments, transportation systems, and public health leaders.

Trump Pointedly Absent From John Lewis's Funeral [Video]

Trump Pointedly Absent From John Lewis's Funeral

While it was unsurprising to most Americans, the absence of President Donald Trump from the funeral of former Rep. John Lewis on Thursday was telling. According to CNN, Trump's decision to pass was indicative of the rabidly polarized era of politics over which he presides. Trump recently used a rollback of a federal anti-segregation housing rule to appeal to white suburbanites. The tactic seems to have a direct line to the racist policies Lewis was seeking to overturn half a century ago.

Trump walks back election delay suggestion

 President Donald Trump has walked back his suggestion that Election Day should be postponed amid criticism — saying his idea wasn't about undermining the..
Obama’s Call to Abolish Filibuster Puts Further Spotlight on the Tactic

 In the middle of the election season, Democrats hopeful of capturing the White House and Congress intensify their talk of ending the filibuster to thwart..
House Panel Finds Arizona Congressman Violated 11 Ethics Rules

 The House Ethics Committee ordered Representative David Schweikert, Republican of Arizona, to pay a $50,000 fine and face a reprimand by the House.
Former Presidential Candidate Herman Cain Dies Of Coronavirus [Video]

Former Presidential Candidate Herman Cain Dies Of Coronavirus

Herman Cain, a onetime Republican presidential candidate and former CEO of Godfather's Pizza, has died from coronavirus, according to an obituary sent from his verified Twitter account and Newsmax,..

Democratic vice-presidential candidate scheduled to give headlining speech in Milwaukee during DNC [Video]

Democratic vice-presidential candidate scheduled to give headlining speech in Milwaukee during DNC

While it is unknown who the Democratic vice presidential candidate might be, she is expected to make a headlining speech in Milwaukee during the Democratic National Convention.

Herman Cain, former presidential candidate, dead at 74 [Video]

Herman Cain, former presidential candidate, dead at 74

Herman Cain, former presidential candidate, dead at 74

