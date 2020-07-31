Jazz center Rudy Gobert, whose positive COVID-19 test led to NBA shutdown, hits winning free throws to beat Pelicans as season resumes

Besides Lacking Beds, Eleven US States Face Critical Shortage Of ICU Medical Professionals



As COVID-19 infections surge, health care professionals across the US are struggling to keep up with the demand for personal protective equipment. But according to UPI, a new report reveals that in 11 states, there's a shortage of intensive care unit doctors to take care of non-COVID-19 patients, too. This week's update shows that Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah and Washington all could face a shortage of intensivists.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published on January 1, 1970