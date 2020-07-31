Global  
 

Jazz center Rudy Gobert, whose positive COVID-19 test led to NBA shutdown, hits winning free throws to beat Pelicans as season resumes

USATODAY.com Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
In a bit of symmetry, Rudy Gobert scored the first and last points in Utah's win, months after his positive COVID-19 test led the NBA to shut down.
Pelicans and Jazz lock arms and kneel during national anthem before NBA restart opener

 All players and coaches, as well as the referees, knelt during the anthem to protest systemic racism ahead of the NBA's first game in Orlando.
USATODAY.com

NBA: Basketball's unique role in the United States' discussion about racism

 Basketball is perhaps the sport best placed to challenge racial inequality. Is the NBA doing it right?
BBC News

NBA 2019-20 bubble restart burning questions: Are Lakers, Clippers best of the West? What's at stake for Bucks?

 USA TODAY Sports experts reveal the burning questions that they want answered as the 2019-20 NBA season restarts in the Orlando bubble.
USATODAY.com

U.S. coronavirus death toll reaches 150,000, highest in the world

 Health experts predict the number could reach 200,000 in less than two months. The United States COVID-19 deaths topped 150,000 on Wednesday, the highest in the..
WorldNews

Zion Williamson says he's a 'hooper,' can play full game vs. Jazz, but Pelicans call him game-time decision

 Zion Williamson says he's a "hooper" and can play entire game vs. Jazz, but after his lengthy absence, Pelicans are calling him a game-time decision.
USATODAY.com

Zion Williamson practicing, could play in Pelicans’ opener

 Zion Williamson returned to New Orleans Pelicans practice for the first time in nearly two weeks on Tuesday night and coach Alvin Gentry said the NBA’s top..
WorldNews

Besides Lacking Beds, Eleven US States Face Critical Shortage Of ICU Medical Professionals [Video]

Besides Lacking Beds, Eleven US States Face Critical Shortage Of ICU Medical Professionals

As COVID-19 infections surge, health care professionals across the US are struggling to keep up with the demand for personal protective equipment. But according to UPI, a new report reveals that in 11 states, there's a shortage of intensive care unit doctors to take care of non-COVID-19 patients, too. This week's update shows that Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah and Washington all could face a shortage of intensivists.

Today in History for July 24th

 Highlights of this day in history: A key ruling during the Watergate scandal; Nixon and Khrushchev hold a 'kitchen debate' during the Cold War; Brigham Young and..
USATODAY.com
Evacuations After Fireworks Wildfire In Utah [Video]

Evacuations After Fireworks Wildfire In Utah

(CNN) A wildfire threatening homes in Utah was sparked by someone setting off fireworks, Utah Fire Info said early Sunday. The Traverse Fire was burning in the area of Traverse Mountain near the city of Lehi, fire officials said. About 30 homes were already evacuated and evacuation orders are expanding, Utah Fire Info said. Multiple power outages are reported in the area of the fire, the Utah Division of Emergency Management said on Twitter.

Fireworks Blamed: Utah Wildfire [Video]

Fireworks Blamed: Utah Wildfire

Someone setting off fireworks in Utah is believed to have ignited a wildfire that engulfed at least 1,000 acres early Sunday, authorities said. The so-called Traverse fire has burned in the Traverse Mountains near the city of Lehi, roughly 30 miles south of Salt Lake City, since late Saturday night, local fire officials said. No structures were immediately lost in the blaze, authorities said. Evacuations in the surrounding area are underway. No injuries were reported.

Sergio Perez will not compete in F1 after positive Covid-19 test [Video]

Sergio Perez will not compete in F1 after positive Covid-19 test

The Racing Point driver Sergio Perez has been ruled out of the upcomingBritish GP after testing positive for Coronavirus, the FIA has announced. TheMexican driver has been self-isolating and was absent..

Coronavirus Outbreak In Fort Collins: At Least 8 CSU Football Players Test Positive [Video]

Coronavirus Outbreak In Fort Collins: At Least 8 CSU Football Players Test Positive

Colorado State University says it will pause football team activities after eight known positive tests for COVID-19. A full team test will be administered as early as next week, the university said..

All Activity At Citizens Bank Park Canceled Until Further Notice After Two Phillies Staff Members Test Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

All Activity At Citizens Bank Park Canceled Until Further Notice After Two Phillies Staff Members Test Positive For Coronavirus

All activity at Citizens Bank Park has been canceled "until further notice" after two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.

