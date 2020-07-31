|
Jazz center Rudy Gobert, whose positive COVID-19 test led to NBA shutdown, hits winning free throws to beat Pelicans as season resumes
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
In a bit of symmetry, Rudy Gobert scored the first and last points in Utah's win, months after his positive COVID-19 test led the NBA to shut down.
Utah
