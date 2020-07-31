James’ layup late lifts Lakers past Clippers, 103-101
Friday, 31 July 2020 () LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers showed some rust. They knocked it off with time to spare. Anthony Davis scored 34 points, James had the go-ahead basket with 12.8 seconds left and the Lakers moved closer to clinching the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs by […]
