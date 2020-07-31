Over 60 per cent of Tokyo Olympics volunteers worry about pandemic impact

Global  
 

Over 60 per cent of Tokyo Olympics volunteers worry about pandemic impactMore than 60 percent of the volunteers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are "worried or anxious" about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Games, a survey has found. Japanese state broadcaster NHK said on Friday that Tokyo 2020 organizers conducted the survey this month of volunteers who will be working mainly at event...
