Bahamas braces as newly formed Hurricane Isaias bears down
Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — New Hurricane Isaias kept on a path early Friday expected to take it to the U.S. East Coast by the weekend as it approached the Bahamas, parts of which are still recovering from the devastation of last year's Hurricane Dorian. Isaias had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph) early Friday and was centered about 45 miles (70 kilometers) southeast of Great Inagua Island in the Bahamas, the U.S. National...
