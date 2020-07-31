Global  
 

Bahamas braces as newly formed Hurricane Isaias bears down

WorldNews Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Bahamas braces as newly formed Hurricane Isaias bears downSAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — New Hurricane Isaias kept on a path early Friday expected to take it to the U.S. East Coast by the weekend as it approached the Bahamas, parts of which are still recovering from the devastation of last year's Hurricane Dorian. Isaias had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph) early Friday and was centered about 45 miles (70 kilometers) southeast of Great Inagua Island in the Bahamas, the U.S. National...
News video: Hurricane Isaias approaches the Dominican Republic with sustaining winds of 60 mph

Hurricane Isaias approaches the Dominican Republic with sustaining winds of 60 mph 01:09

 Hurricane Isais is approaching the town of Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic, on Thursday (July 30), with strong sustained winds of 60 mph. The National Hurricane Center said Isaias was centered about 50 miles southwest of Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Isaias expected to produce four to eight...

